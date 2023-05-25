Africa / 25 May 2023 Is Ramaphosa’s South Africa still a player on the continent? By Emsie Ferreira and Lizeka Tandwa FacebookTwitterEmailLinkedInWhatsApp President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photo by Minasse Wondimu Hailu/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) The country’s role in Africa has diminished somewhat since the Thabo Mbeki era and Ramaphosa is losing relevance This article is only available to subscribers. View subscription options If you are already a subscriber, login here. Tags: Africa Day 2023, African Union, BRICS, Cyril Ramaphosa, Dr. Webster Zambara, Emmanuel Macron, Enoch Godongwana, Guy Lamb, Jacob Zuma, Lady R, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, Olaf Schulz, Paul-Simon Handy, Reuben Brigety, Russia-Ukraine war, Thabo Mbeki, Thandi Modise, United Nations Registers on Conventional Arms