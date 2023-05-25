Careers & Tenders
/ 25 May 2023

Is Ramaphosa’s South Africa still a player on the continent?

By and
Ramaphosa AU2
President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photo by Minasse Wondimu Hailu/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

The country’s role in Africa has diminished somewhat since the Thabo Mbeki era and Ramaphosa is losing relevance

