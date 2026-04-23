Tanzania inquiry finds 2025 election unrest was organised and financed

A Tanzanian commission investigating the October 2025 violence has released a report detailing the scale of human and economic losses, concluding that the events were organised

A Tanzanian commission investigating the October 2025 violence has released a report detailing the scale of human and economic losses, concluding that the events were organised, coordinated and financed riots aimed at disrupting the general election.

The commission was established after deadly unrest erupted over Tanzania’s disputed October 2025 general election. Protests over alleged irregularities and the exclusion of opposition candidates were met with a violent security crackdown.

Presenting the report, the commission’s chairperson Judge Chande Othman said the inquiry drew on extensive evidence from both primary and secondary sources, including face-to-face interviews, public and private hearings and documentary reviews.

A total of 149 affidavits were submitted, alongside 4 891 questionnaires, 33 250 SMS messages and 23 195 WhatsApp communications. The evidence also included 450 still images and 880 video clips submitted by witnesses, security agencies and media organisations.

Scientific analysis found that while some images circulating on social media were authentic, others had been manipulated using artificial intelligence to mislead the public.

The commission heard testimony from victims, bereaved families, injured individuals, those whose property was destroyed, detainees, religious leaders, political and public officials, healthcare professionals and regional authorities. Political parties and some activists who were invited declined to appear.

The report identified both structural and immediate causes of the violence. Long-standing factors included unresolved political and social grievances, concerns over the electoral system, economic hardship, unemployment, a challenging business environment marked by multiple taxes, corruption and reported incidents of abductions.

It also identified 31 affected locations, as well as five primary sources and eight key triggers of the unrest. Among these, the commission highlighted the role of certain politicians and activists who mobilised supporters through slogans and social media messaging before and after the election.

Phrases such as “No Reform, No Election”, “October we ticking” and “Samia must go” were cited as rallying calls.

Some witnesses testified that participants were given cellphones to capture and livestream images of injuries, security vehicles and scenes of chaos in order to amplify the unrest and encourage wider participation.

The commission concluded that the October 2025 events did not meet the legal definition of peaceful assembly under national or international law, citing failures to notify authorities and the use of weapons.

“These acts were planned, coordinated and financed by individuals with training, who exploited less-informed groups,” the report stated.

It found that some participants — particularly vulnerable youth, including motorcycle riders — were paid between 10 000 Tanzanian shillings (about R60) and Tsh50 000, with promises of employment or larger payments. In one case, a young man in Usa River, Arusha, was reportedly offered Tsh50 000 to take part and promised Tsh5 million afterwards.

The commission identified 16 operational tactics used during the unrest, including roadblocks, arson, coded signals and the use of motorcycles to trigger and spread violence. The stated objectives included disrupting the election, expressing political dissatisfaction and, in some cases, looting.

The report confirmed that 518 people died across 11 regions visited by the commission. Of these, 490 were men and 28 women. Dar es Salaam recorded the highest number of deaths (182), followed by Mwanza (90), Mbeya (80) and Arusha (53).

Among the deceased were 21 children, including two under the age of five. Sixteen members of the security forces were also killed.

Medical findings showed most deaths resulted from gunshot wounds, while others were caused by sharp-force injuries, excessive bleeding and head trauma.

The commission cautioned that the death toll may rise, as some victims were buried without official reporting. In 39 cases, bodies were seen by relatives but never recovered.

More than 2 700 people were injured, many suffering gunshot wounds to various parts of the body.

The commission estimates total property damage at Tsh125 billion. The private sector accounted for Tsh89 billion (71%), while government property losses were valued at Tsh36 billion.

Addressing allegations of mass graves in Kondo, the commission stated that after conducting scientific investigations and consulting geographic information system experts, the claims could not be substantiated. The area in question remains in use for agricultural activities.