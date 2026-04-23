Tanzania probe into 2025 election violence urges reconciliation and reforms

A Tanzanian commission investigating deadly unrest following the October 2025 general election has recommended national reconciliation, criminal investigations and fast-tracking a new Constitution by 2028. Photo: Wainaina Mburu

A commission investigating reported violence across 14 regions in Tanzania has recommended a national reconciliation process, deeper criminal investigations and an accelerated push to deliver a new Constitution by 2028.

The commission was established following deadly unrest that erupted after Tanzania’s disputed October 2025 general election, when protests over alleged irregularities and the exclusion of opposition candidates were met with a violent security crackdown.

In its findings, the commission, led by Judge Chande Othman, said it reviewed a total of 202 incidents across different parts of the country, noting that each case should be assessed on its own merits rather than drawing blanket conclusions about the use of force.

It emphasised that the use of firearms must be evaluated based on the specific circumstances and the judgment of the officer on the scene.

However, the commission clarified that it does not have the mandate to name or prosecute individuals responsible for criminal acts, stating that such powers remain with law enforcement authorities.

“This is a fact-finding commission and it is constitutionally prohibited from accusing individuals without giving them the right to be heard,” said Othman.

Among its key recommendations, the commission urged the government to pursue detailed investigations into each reported incident to allow the law to take its course, particularly in areas showing signs of criminal activity.

It also called for special probes to establish whether there was planning, coordination, or financing behind the incidents, as well as efforts to trace missing persons.

On reconciliation, the commission underscored its importance in restoring national unity and addressing divisions that emerged. It recommended that the process be inclusive and nationwide, involving political, social, and economic stakeholders, as well as religious leaders.

“We see the need for interfaith reconciliation to build consensus and define clear boundaries between religion and politics,” Othman said, adding that reconciliation efforts should extend to local government levels—from villages to districts—to resolve grassroots tensions.

The commission further proposed the establishment of a national reconciliation commission, supported by a council of elders comprising retired leaders, to guide and support the reconciliation process.

In the short term, it recommended that the government provide free medical treatment and assistive devices to the injured, declare a national day of mourning for those who lost their lives, and establish mental health support services for victims.

The commission placed strong emphasis on the new Constitution, recommending it be in place by 2028 to guide the 2029 local government election and the 2030 general election.

To achieve this, it proposed forming an expert committee to review the 2014 draft Constitution, collect fresh public views, including from the estimated 16 million Tanzanians who did not participate in the earlier process, and prepare a revised draft for a national referendum.

“We believe a new Constitution requires calm and should not be driven by anger, but rather serve as a healing process that strengthens national unity,” stressed Othman.

The commission also called for stronger government accountability systems, including improved responsiveness by public officials and the establishment of monitoring units within institutions.

It urged strict enforcement of leadership ethics, anti-corruption measures and a fair, competitive employment system.

In the security sector, it recommended strengthening community policing, reinstating local neighborhood structures, and enhancing border security. It also proposed a coordinated disaster response system involving security agencies and citizens.

The commission recommended forming a national youth council to promote dialogue and creating inclusive participation mechanisms free from political bias. It also proposed reinstating the programme requiring form six graduates to undergo training under the national service.

The commission gathered views from more than 63 000 citizens and heard testimonies from victims, religious leaders and elders, many of whom called for peace, wisdom, and national unity.

Overall, the commission concluded that implementing these recommendations would help reinforce peace, justice, and sustainable development, while laying the foundation for genuine reconciliation and good governance.