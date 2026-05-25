Malawi’s industrial dream built backwards

MW2063 identifies industrialisation as one of three transformational pillars of Malawi’s long-term development strategy, alongside agriculture and urbanisation. (Facebook)

Five years into Malawi’s flagship long-term development plan, government data shows a widening gap between the country’s industrial ambitions and progress.

Malawi has completed 87% of the activities outlined in its national industrialisation plan. But only 40% of the plan’s targets are on track to be met.

That gap, now officially documented, defines the central failure of industrial policy in

one of the world’s poorest countries. The finding is recorded in the Economic and Fiscal Policy Statement 2026, a government document reviewing progress under Malawi 2063 (MW2063), the national development blueprint launched in 2021.

The distinction between completing activities and achieving results has long been obscured in official communications. The 2026 statement makes it visible.

MW2063 identifies industrialisation as one of three transformational pillars of Malawi’s long-term development strategy, alongside agriculture and urbanisation.

Together, they are intended to drive the country towards becoming a productive middle-income economy by 2063.

A separate continental assessment published in 2025 reinforces the concern. The Real Economic Development Index, produced by the Business Council for Africa, evaluated all 54 African economies on their structural readiness for large-scale industrialisation.

It measured factors such as infrastructure, energy supply, economic adaptability, growth potential and institutional barriers such as corruption and policy instability.

Malawi ranked among the least prepared countries on the continent. Only four economies — Morocco, Egypt, South Africa and Mauritius — were considered structurally ready for industrial take-off.

The index found that Malawi continues to struggle with weak industrial capacity, persistent energy shortages, limited infrastructure and policy inconsistencies.

Manufacturing capacity utilisation remains below optimal levels because of power outages, foreign exchange shortages and logistical bottlenecks.

The constraints reduce productivity and weaken the competitiveness of locally produced goods against imports. One of the most significant structural weaknesses is the absence of an operational industrial policy.

In May 2023, a validation meeting in Lilongwe, with support from the UN Economic Commission for Africa, aimed to advance a successor national industrial policy to replace an expired framework.

Two years later, the new policy had not been adopted. No public record exists showing final approval, implementation guidelines or budget allocation.

Frederick Changaya, the director-general of the National Planning Commission, the body coordinating the implementation of MW2063, offered a candid public assessment of industrial stagnation.

He said Malawi’s problems stemmed less from infrastructure shortages and more from deeper political and institutional failures. Major reforms, including industrial policy development and stronger private sector participation, continued to face political constraints.

The commission had warned parliament in May 2024 that Malawi was unlikely to achieve lower middle-income status by 2030 without major corrective action. At the time, slow implementation was described as the central problem.

The 2026 fiscal statement presents a harsher conclusion: the issue is no longer only about speed. It is about the failure to produce results at the required scale.

Changaya’s call for “aggressive state intervention to industrialise, beginning with proper development of industrial policy followed by best practice institutions, including accountability frameworks”, effectively acknowledges that neither the industrial policy nor the accountability mechanisms are in place.

Official statistics reveal a pattern that has received little public attention. Malawi’s industrial production index recorded average year-on-year growth of 41.7% between the third quarters of 2023 and 2024.

During the same period, the manufacturing sector grew by 47.8%, according to treasury data. At first glance, the figures suggest momentum.

A closer reading tells a different story. The Malawi Government Annual Economic Report 2025 shows that industrial output declined by 14.4% during 2024, reversing earlier gains. Manufacturing output fell by 9.3%.

Nearly all manufacturing sub-sectors recorded declines, with the exception of beverages, tobacco and rubber and plastics.

A sharp rise followed almost immediately by a sharp decline within two years is a pattern consistent with a sector driven by commodity volatility, not stable industrial growth.

The Reserve Bank of Malawi subsequently projected manufacturing growth of only 1.8% for 2025, revised downward from an earlier estimate of 2.4% because of continuing foreign exchange shortages. The projection for 2026 stands at 2.5%.

These are not growth rates associated with industrialising economies. Development economists generally consider 6% annual growth the minimum required to reduce poverty meaningfully in countries at Malawi’s stage of development.

The effects of industrial stagnation are visible in the private sector. A 2025 business survey by the Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry found that 74.1% of firms ranked foreign exchange shortages among their top three operational challenges, making it the most commonly cited obstacle across the private sector.

Only 3.7% of firms said they were unaffected, while 63% reported being severely and frequently affected. More than 51.9% operated below 50% of their installed capacity. A further 37% operated between 50% and 75% capacity. In effect, nearly nine out of 10 businesses were producing significantly below their potential.

The long-term decline in manufacturing exporters deepens the concern. The number of companies exporting manufactured goods fell from 849 in 2009 to 399 in 2025, a decline of more than 53% over 16 years.

Each company that exits the export market represents jobs not created, skills not developed and foreign exchange not earned. Taken together, the figures describe a country moving away from industrialisation rather than towards it.

The electricity deficit is central to all the failures.

Malawi’s national electricity generation company, Egenco, has a maximum generating capacity of 444.67 megawatts, most of it drawn from ageing hydropower stations on the Shire River. Key generating units at the Tedzani and Kapichira hydropower stations suffered structural failures in 2025, removing more than 70MW from the national grid.

At the height of the shortages, the deficit reached 111MW. On April 22 2025, Malawi experienced a complete national grid shutdown.

Malawi could theoretically import up to 1 000MW from Mozambique through a regional interconnection but imports only 50MW. Escom, the state electricity distributor, lacks sufficient foreign currency to pay independent power producers for additional supply.

MW2063 had set a target of 1 000MW of installed electricity capacity by 2025. Malawi entered 2026 with less than half the amount. No public accountability process has examined why the target was missed or who bears responsibility for the shortfall.

The findings carry implications that extend well beyond Malawi. Malawi receives substantial financing from the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the African Development Bank, USAid and the European Union, among others. Much of the financing is linked to MW2063 as the country’s national development framework.

If the programme is achieving only 40% of its intended outcomes after five years, development partners might increasingly question whether resources are being directed through a credible and realistic strategy.

Regionally, the weakening of Malawi’s manufacturing base reduces its participation in value chains under the Southern African Development Community and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa, two continental trade blocs designed to deepen economic integration across the region.

A declining manufacturing sector weakens Malawi’s bargaining position in trade negotiations and limits its ability to benefit from regional markets.

Aliko Dangote, whose Dangote Group holds major industrial investments across Africa, contributed the foreword to the Business Council for Africa index. He said industrialisation across much of the continent had too often relied on declarations and policy statements rather than the disciplined execution required to produce results.

The UN Malawi Technology Needs Assessment 2026 stated that the country had the potential to accelerate industrialisation if it strengthened local manufacturing and assembly capacity. The opportunity to achieve that within MW2063’s first implementation phase was, however, closing.

Malawi was expected to reach lower middle-income status by 2030. The National Planning Commission projects the milestone might not be achieved until 2045 unless major reforms are introduced.

The commission’s accelerator programme, a mechanism intended to fast-track high-impact MW2063 interventions, was under development in early 2026, with no specific priorities publicly identified.

The ministry of trade and industry had not published a response to the index findings by the time of publication.

MW2063 has political support, a national identity and an ambitious timeline. What the accumulated evidence shows it lacks is the policy framework, energy infrastructure and institutional accountability needed to make it work.