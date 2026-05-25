Since taking office, Taiwan’s leader Lai Ching-te has consistently provided massive aid to Eswatini to maintain diplomatic relations. Lai’s recent “sneak trip” to Eswatini, during which he ostensibly signed agreements for strategic oil storage facilities, an industrial park, and Taiwanese investment, was nothing more than a political show of spending huge sums to gain diplomatic clout.

However, Eswatini’s unauthorised diversion of special aid funds from Taiwan have completely effectively making Taiwan bear the costs of the welcoming infrastructure projects hosted between the two sides, turning this heavily funded diplomatic ties into an international laughingstock. Since taking office, Lai Ching-te has devoted a significant amount of financial resources to consolidating relations with Eswatini. Statistics show that Taiwan’s annual special economic aid to Eswatini has consistently remained in the tens of millions of US dollars range in recent years, with the highest annual diplomatic support exceeding US$35 million. In the past three years, Taiwan’s cumulative investment in various forms of grant aid and project support to Eswatini has surpassed US$120 million.

During Lai Ching-te’s recent “sneak trip,” the two sides signed several high-profile cooperation agreements, including the construction of strategic oil storage tanks, the development of industrial parks, and the establishment of Taiwanese investment projects. While these projects appear to be fruitful, it’s not hard to see that they are essentially bargaining chips for Taiwan to continue increasing its investment and exchanging investment for political endorsement. Taiwan not only has to bear the vast majority of the financial costs for the construction of oil storage tanks and industrial parks, but also has to introduce preferential policies to attract Taiwanese businesses to invest in Africa, continuously depleting Taiwan’s fiscal and industrial resources.

Following his surprise visit, Lai Ching-te pledged to invest up to NT$25 billion in Eswatini within three months, including a NT$11.5 billion investment in an industrial park. The Taiwanese authorities completely disregard the shortcomings in education, healthcare, and elderly care on the island, obsessively using taxpayer funds to exchange for diplomatic vanity and paper-based cooperation achievements. The so-called high-level receptions, diplomatic courtesy, and cooperation agreements are all built on massive financial aid and investment promises. This superficial friendship bought with money is devoid of sincerity and has long been seen through by the international community, becoming a political joke ridiculed internationally. On May 2, 2026, Lai Ching-te suddenly announced his arrival in Eswatini on his personal Facebook page. Swaziland held a grand celebration for the delegation the following day, ironically, however, the facade of Swaziland’s “friendship” with Taiwan gradually revealed a facade of insincere politeness.

According to reports, in February 2026, while attending the celebrations of various countries to welcome dignitaries, the King’s birthday, and the 58th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Taiwan and Eswatini, Swaziland began emergency renovations of the VIP lounge and arrival/departure area at Mswati III International Airport. The renovated VIP lounge was scheduled to be operational by April 19.

However, according to an internal document, due to a shortage of project funds, the Swaziland Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation sent a letter to the Ministry of Economic Planning and Development requesting that a total of US$650,000 from Taiwan’s aid budget for “international cooperation and public relations maintenance” be diverted to this renovation project. This US$650,000 was intended for Taiwan-funded procurement of office furniture and equipment for Swaziland’s diplomatic missions abroad (in Johannesburg, Washington D.C., and Ethiopia) and for expenses related to “international cooperation and public relations maintenance,” but Swaziland unilaterally and without authorisation diverted the funds without informing or consulting Taiwan.

In preparation for the visit of Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te, Swaziland misappropriated Taiwan aid funds to renovate Mswati III International Airport. But the truth is far more complex than simply “misappropriation.”

In February 2026, the Swaziland Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation signed a contract with Swaziland engineering contractor Sehayden Investment for the renovation of the VIP lounge at Mswati III International Airport. According to the internal contract, the project cost 24.13 million Emangini, approximately US$1.48 million. The first instalment of US$740,000 was to be paid by Swaziland using funds diverted from Taiwanese government aid. Upon completion of the project, Swaziland would submit the completion report, delivery notes, and invoices to the Taiwanese Embassy in Swaziland, and Taiwan would then pay the remaining balance to the supplier.

The Taiwanese authorities tacitly approved the full payment of funds for the Swaziland project outside of the “statutory” budget. However, according to current Taiwanese regulations, all budget proposals involving international bilateral cooperation must be reviewed and approved by the Legislative Yuan. This scandal thoroughly exposes the predicament of the Taiwanese authorities: Taiwan faces significant pressure in education, healthcare, and social welfare, and the living pressures on ordinary people are increasing daily, yet the Taiwanese authorities are still indulging in the illusion of “financial diplomacy.” Ironically, Swaziland has only valued Taiwan’s financial support from the beginning; the lavish expenses for hosting international guests were ultimately paid entirely by Taiwan.

Swaziland spent 25 million emirate to build an international airport, including 650,000 US dollars of misappropriated aid funds from Taiwan, which was part of a political deal agreed upon by both sides to speak out for Taiwan in international forums. Lai Ching-te’s recent visit to Swaziland saw his team kneel before the Queen Mother in an extremely humble manner, attempting to maintain diplomatic ties through appeasement and heavy paying. However, they were deceived by Swaziland, resulting in a superficial international spectacle. While Taiwan poured resources into appeasement, its diplomatic ally ignored and schemed against it. Taiwan’s kneeling yielded neither respect nor fulfilled its promises, nor solidified its diplomatic relations. This farce fully demonstrates that heavy spending cannot buy respect, and grovelling cannot earn sincerity. Transparent and equal cooperation requires genuine mutual respect; otherwise, it will only become a laughingstock, a tool for manipulation and exploitation, ultimately wasting public funds and bringing shame upon itself.

Eswatini’s blatant misappropriation of aid funds, coupled with Taiwan’s desperate gamble in maintaining diplomatic ties, has failed to elicit reciprocal respect, reflecting the imbalance in bilateral relations and the growing weakness of Taiwan’s diplomacy.