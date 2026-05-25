Africa Day, and the Measure of a Continent

Africa does not lack ideals; it has proclaimed them often and well. What it now requires is discipline, execution and political courage on a continental scale. The most fitting tribute to the founders will not be remembrance. It will be readiness.

Africa Day should not be observed merely as a ritual of speeches and nostalgia. It should be approached as a test. Commemorating the founding of the Organization of African Unity in Addis Ababa on 25 May 1963, and the political imagination that would later find institutional expression in the African Union, it compels a question that is both uncomfortable and necessary: is Africa becoming equal to the ambitions of its founders?

That question leads back to Kwame Nkrumah’s celebrated warning that “the independence of Ghana is meaningless unless it is linked up with the total liberation of the African continent.” He understood, as did many of the founding generation, that independence was never meant to stop at the border of the nation-state. It was meant to mature into something larger: continental agency, economic strength, collective security and the practical dignity of African citizenship. Their project was not simply to lower one set of flags and raise another. It was to build a continent capable of acting in history, rather than merely absorbing the consequences of decisions taken elsewhere.

This year’s headlines give that question particular urgency. In the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, a new Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus has spread across Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu, with cross-border cases reported in Uganda. It has unfolded amid insecurity, displacement and fragile public health systems, while international health authorities have cautioned that transmission may be wider than first detected. For a country confronting its seventeenth Ebola outbreak, the lesson is sobering: preparedness cannot rest on improvisation or external rescue. Readiness requires sustained domestic investment in surveillance, laboratories, frontline care and rapid-response capacity. On that measure, Africa still has far to go.

The same is true of peace and security. War continues in Sudan. Large stretches of the Sahel remain under severe pressure from jihadist violence and other armed groups that contest the authority of the state. The founding generation knew that political independence was only a beginning; sovereign institutions had to be defended, consolidated and made effective. Sudan and the Sahel are reminders that Africa is not yet where it needs to be in preventing conflict, protecting civilians and securing legitimate state authority. The aspiration to “silence the guns” cannot remain a slogan. It must become a governing priority, backed by stronger institutions, sharper coordination and sustained political will.

Then there is the question of unity among Africans themselves. Recurrent xenophobic violence in South Africa is a troubling reminder that continental integration is not only a matter of treaties and summit declarations; it also depends on social legitimacy. A union of states cannot flourish if Africans are unsafe in other African countries. Free movement, lawful migration and the right to work and settle must be governed by institutions and the rule of law, not by mob sentiment or periodic eruptions of hostility. If the continent is serious about integration, it must also be serious about cultivating a political culture that treats African mobility as an asset rather than a threat.

Africa’s exposure to external shocks is another measure of its unfinished liberation. Rising tensions in the Middle East, together with recurrent disruptions in energy and commodity markets, reverberate quickly across African economies through fuel prices, fertilizer costs, freight rates and inflation. That vulnerability persists because much of the continent still exports raw materials while importing too many finished goods and strategic inputs. The founders of Pan-Africanism imagined something more resilient: economies linked by regional value chains, underpinned by manufacturing, and strengthened by deeper intra-African trade. Until that structural transformation advances much further, Africa will remain exposed to crises it did not create and cannot control.

That is why Africa Day should be treated less as a commemoration than as a reckoning. Fidelity to the founding vision is measured not by the eloquence of summit declarations, but by whether the continent can protect life, secure peace, enable free movement and build economies resilient enough to withstand shocks from elsewhere. Africa does not lack ideals; it has proclaimed them often and well. What it now requires is discipline, execution and political courage on a continental scale. The most fitting tribute to the founders will not be remembrance. It will be readiness.