FNB investigating Brian Molefe’s ANC membership forms

Newly sworn-in member of Parliament Brian Molefe’s ANC membership forms have come under scrutiny.

FNB said it is investigating the stamp on one of Molefe’s alleged membership forms.

Last week, ANC leaders in Madibeng produced two membership forms as proof that the former Eskom chief belonged to one of the region’s branches. But hours before their announcement, Tshwane secretary Paul Mojapelo said Molefe was a member of ward 65 [Irene], in good standing.

“First National Bank has not finalised its internal investigation into this matter,” said FNB spokesperson Lee-Anne van Zyl on Tuesday.

Molefe was sworn in last week amid heavy criticism. He was implicated in former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report in 2016. Shortly after the release of the report, he stepped down as Eskom CEO.

The ANC leaders in Madibeng produced two forms, one stamped 2011 and the other 2015. These were said to be his membership and renewal forms. But both forms were marked renewal and one has a “back office” stamp from the bank. When asked to clarify the discrepancies, they refused.

The FNB statement comes amid speculation that the bank has suspended one of its employees over the “back office” stamp on one of the forms purporting to be Molefe’s membership papers.

The former secretary of the ward 29 branch, Christina Milanzi, also denied having any knowledge of Molefe. She served as the secretary at the branch and would have had to give the MP his oath. She, however, said this never took place and that Molefe was not on their books.

FNB refused to confirm whether it had suspended one of its employees or not.

“Due to the confidential nature of this case, we cannot divulge any further information,” it said.

It also said it maintained a zero tolerance approach to any illegal activity. - News24