Tony Yengeni found guilty of driving under influence

ANC national executive committee member Tony Yengeni has been found guilty of driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Magistrate Grant Engel found him guilty of “driving under influence of intoxicating liquor” in the Cape Town Regional Court on Friday.

He was found not guilty on a charge of reckless or negligent driving.

Yengeni was arrested in Green Point on August 12 2013, while apparently driving his white Maserati erratically.

He previously testified that he had had only had three sips of traditional African beer that day.

Yengeni said he had been at a family gathering for a traditional ceremony in Gugulethu earlier in the afternoon and had had nothing else to drink.

He said he had drunk umqombothi (home-brewed beer) many times before without incident, and that it had a low alcohol content compared to spirits.

He previously claimed his prosecution was part of a political conspiracy against him.

In a separate matter in 2007 Yengeni was found not guilty of drunk driving after he was arrested in Goodwood, Cape Town.

More details of Friday’s court outcome are to follow. – News24