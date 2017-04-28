Kiwi Assassin makes short work of Chiefs

The Real Makoya

Fresh off a 5-0 hammering at the hands of Sundowns, few would have backed SuperSport United to progress into the Nedbank Cup semifinal at the expense of Kaizer Chiefs.

But such is the unpredictable nature of cup football that the underdogs pulled off a sensational upset as they ran out 5-3 winners on penalties, thanks in no small part to the contributions of Jeremy Brockie.

The “Kiwi Assassin” scored during regulation time and converted the winning penalty to be named this week’s Real Makoya.

“Jeremy played like Jeremy tonight,” United coach Stuart Baxter told SuperSport TV after the tie. “He’s been a little bit anonymous lately, he’s not been doing himself justice and I think he’s also worried about it.

“Good players, they worry about their form — and I think he’s worried about it. We had spoken with him and I think he got back on track, and I think there were a lot of our players that got back on track on the day.”

Brockie said his form has been “up and down” this season and that injuries have blighted his performance, although he was pleased about his contribution against Chiefs.

“You certainly do not need motivation against a huge brand like Chiefs,” he said. “I really felt good on the day. I was satisfied with my movements and had a couple of decent chances, although [Chiefs goalkeeper] Itumeleng Khune denied me several times. But I need to consistently maintain this kind of performance.”