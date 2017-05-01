National

​Slice Of Life: Rachel Dolezal and the erasure of history

Carl Collison

Rachel Dolezal built a career out of pretending to be black. (AFP)

Rachel Dolezal built a career out of pretending to be black. (AFP)

I work at the Wits Centre for Diversity Studies and, one day, the organiser of an event where Rachel Dolezal would speak came around to our office with a stack of tickets. So, as a centre, we decided to go and ask the questions we wanted to ask.

Embargo - Default message

This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.

Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.

Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.

Click here for more information
Embargo Explanation - Article Page

Why can’t I read this article?
This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.

How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into: 

  • Subscribers have full access to everything on the site as soon as it’s published, including premium embargoed content. If you are already a print (newspaper) subscriber, you qualify for a free digital subscription – email [email protected] to activate it. Otherwise you can subscribe here.
  • Non-subscribers get full access to free content as soon as its published, plus all premium embargoed content published during the previous week every Monday. 

How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.

How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.

Close
Rachel Dolezalrace debateracism

Client Media Releases

North West University
NWU School of Business and Governance hosts ORCA workshop
Vaal University of Technology
Preparations set for VUT Annual Open Day
FedGroup Financial Services
Fintech: disintermediating the industry
Vaal University of Technology
VUT celebrates Africa Day in May 2017
SANRAL
Transport dept issues Moloto Development Corridor statement
NWU School of Business and Governance hosts ORCA workshop
Preparations set for VUT Annual Open Day
Fintech: disintermediating the industry
Transport dept issues Moloto Development Corridor statement
Want to publish your media releases here?