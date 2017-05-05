Gene find may save players’ lives

Nigerian-born former England international defender Ugo Ehiogu collapsed and died during training at the Tottenham Hotspur grounds last week, once again highlighting the curse of cardiac arrest among footballers.

Ehiogu’s tragic death brought back vivid memories of when Cameroonian anchorman Marc-Vivien Foé suddenly collapsed and later died during a Fifa Confederation Cup match against Colombia in 2003.

Since Foé’s death more than 72 footballers across the African continent have died of cardiac arrest.

“Cardiomyopathy is a condition in which a heart’s ability to pump blood declines because the heart’s main pumps chamber is enlarged and weakened,” said Dr James Sekajugo, the chairperson of the medical committee of Uganda-based Confederation of African Football (CAF) .

“This condition leads to things like fatigue and shortness of breath when you are active or lying down.