​Court throws out fracking application for KZN

News Analysis

The Western Cape High Court has set aside a prospecting right application, which could have opened the way for fracking in South Africa.

The court’s decision could put the brakes on a number of similar prospecting applications if they followed the same process.

Fracking has not yet been signed off in South Africa. But a company headquartered in the British Virgin Islands, Rhino Oil and Gas Exploration South Africa, has been applying for prospecting rights across millions of hectares of KwaZulu-Natal, the Free State and Eastern Cape.