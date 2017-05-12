Booing is unhealthy, says Umkhonto veteran

Deputy Correctional Services Minister Thabang Makwetla has disputed President Jacob Zuma’s remark that the heckling of ANC leaders was a sign of a healthy democracy.

Makwetla, who is also a senior member of the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Council, said the May Day incidents, which saw Zuma, ANC deputy secretary general Jesse Duarte and ANC chairperson Baleka Mbete booed off stage by unhappy workers, showed signs of an intolerant society and an unhealthy democracy.

“Someone can say, well, they have got a right to express their strong feelings that way. But for me, quality democracy is realised in a culture where we can listen to each other and let the view of the majority, the popular view, be respected by those who are in the minority,” he said.

Makwetla also criticised the United Democratic Movement’s Constitutional Court bid for a secret ballot in a parliamentary vote of no confidence in Zuma.

“Quite frankly, I just find it an insult.