Social grants solution: R6bn, five years
It will cost “plus minus” R6-billion and take five more years for the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) to insource the payment of social grants, the social development minister, Bathabile Dlamini, told a committee of Parliament on Wednesday.
Sassa itself has been coy about the details, saying it would only have a plan, with estimated costs, ready for the portfolio committee on social development next week.
But Dlamini took it upon herself to explain that Sassa had none of the critical skills necessary for the job and had too many junior employees. Sassa also had managers who fought change because they feared they would lose their jobs – as they should, because they did not have the necessary qualifications.
Dlamini has been responsible for Sassa for more than six years, since she was appointed to her post in 2010.
This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.
Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.
Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.
- Subscribers have full access to everything on the site as soon as it’s published, including premium embargoed content. If you are already a print (newspaper) subscriber, you qualify for a free digital subscription – email [email protected] to activate it. Otherwise you can subscribe here.
- Non-subscribers get full access to free content as soon as its published, plus all premium embargoed content published during the previous week every Monday.
Why can’t I read this article?
This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.
How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into:
How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.
How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.