'Uprising' prediction comes true

Coloured people were on the verge of an uprising, fed up with years of “systematic discrimination” by the state, the leader of rights group Camissa Movement for Equality, Jerome Lottering, told the United Nations Human Rights Commission (UNHRC) in March.

He lobbied representatives from various countries to make demands for coloured people’s development during the universal periodic review (UPR), a peer review mechanism set up by the UN to monitor the human rights track record of member countries.

As the UPR took place this week, Lottering’s claims of discrimination and warnings about an uprising appeared to be vindicated. Residents of Eldorado Park, Ennerdale and Kliptown, south of Johannesburg, took to the streets, demanding housing and economic development.

Lottering played a role in galvanising the demonstrations that led to violence and disruptions in the predominantly coloured townships on Monday and Tuesday.

He mobilised support for the protests at a meeting attended by more than 1 000 people in Eldorado Park on Sunday.

Then he distanced himself from the ensuing closure of roads and confrontations between residents and police, and was noticeably absent from the most violent clashes.

Despite the dubious timing of the demonstrations taking place at the same time as the UPR and Lottering’s claims to the UNHRC being put to the test, the charismatic civic leader insisted the cause was genuine.



Civic leader Jerome Lottering denies inciting violence, saying the demonstrations were spontaneous and unplanned.