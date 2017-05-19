'Bullyboy' Trollip angers Holomisa

Serious fissures have opened in the Nelson Mandela Bay coalition government, with the United Democratic Movement (UDM) threatening to pull out of its coalition with the Democratic Alliance.

This comes after executive mayor Athol Trollip axed deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani from his position on the mayoral committee as head of the public health directorate.

DA leaders in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro were reportedly planning to table a motion to remove Bobani as deputy mayor during next Tuesday’s full council meeting.

The DA entered into a coalition agreement with the UDM after last year’s local government elections but the marriage has been characterised by tensions between the UDM’s Bobani and Trollip.

DA spokesperson Mabine Seabe confirmed on Wednesday that the UDM had threatened to withdraw from the coalition but said it had later changed its position.

“The UDM had called the leader [of the DA, Mmusi Maimane], saying that they were going to pull out of the coalition agreement.

“But it was later agreed that the people of NMB [Nelson Mandela Bay] must come before politics. A disagreement between two parties cannot sacrifice the project of building a better NMB,” said Seabe.

This week UDM leader Bantu Holomisa dismissed claims that his party had threatened to withdraw from the coalition agreement.