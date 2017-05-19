'Bullyboy' Trollip angers Holomisa
Serious fissures have opened in the Nelson Mandela Bay coalition government, with the United Democratic Movement (UDM) threatening to pull out of its coalition with the Democratic Alliance.
This comes after executive mayor Athol Trollip axed deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani from his position on the mayoral committee as head of the public health directorate.
DA leaders in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro were reportedly planning to table a motion to remove Bobani as deputy mayor during next Tuesday’s full council meeting.
The DA entered into a coalition agreement with the UDM after last year’s local government elections but the marriage has been characterised by tensions between the UDM’s Bobani and Trollip.
DA spokesperson Mabine Seabe confirmed on Wednesday that the UDM had threatened to withdraw from the coalition but said it had later changed its position.
“The UDM had called the leader [of the DA, Mmusi Maimane], saying that they were going to pull out of the coalition agreement.
“But it was later agreed that the people of NMB [Nelson Mandela Bay] must come before politics. A disagreement between two parties cannot sacrifice the project of building a better NMB,” said Seabe.
This week UDM leader Bantu Holomisa dismissed claims that his party had threatened to withdraw from the coalition agreement.
This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.
Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.
Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.
- Subscribers have full access to everything on the site as soon as it’s published, including premium embargoed content. If you are already a print (newspaper) subscriber, you qualify for a free digital subscription – email [email protected] to activate it. Otherwise you can subscribe here.
- Non-subscribers get full access to free content as soon as its published, plus all premium embargoed content published during the previous week every Monday.
Why can’t I read this article?
This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.
How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into:
How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.
How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.