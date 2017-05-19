Nenegate whistle-blower gets a Snowden-style back-up

Cornered by the financial might of her former bosses of a Gupta-linked company, the woman who spilled the beans on Nenegate has landed the backing of an international whistle-blower champion.

William Bourdon, the French lawyer who has represented Edward Snowden – who leaked classified information about United States spying – and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange confirmed that his organisation would provide legal and forensic assistance to the whistle-blower who exposed the hidden Gupta hand in the firing of former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene.

Bourbon, the chairperson of the Plateforme de Protection des Lanceurs d’Alerte en Afrique (PPLAAF), an organisation working to shield African whistle-blowers from persecution emanating from their disclosures, said they stepped in because it looked as if she needed help.

Until now, the former chief executive of Trillian Financial Advisory – part of a Gupta-linked cluster of companies – has had to face her former bosses solo. When she went to the Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) to sue for constructive dismissal, the company responded with a financially crippling legal onslaught.

It launched additional Labour Court proceedings to demand that she must pay back a R500 000 sign-on bonus and opened a criminal case against her for a string of alleged crimes, including extortion, cybercrimes and theft of company information totalling an estimated R120-million.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) this week confirmed that the docket has been received for a decision on whether to prosecute her.

Trillian Capital at a glance

Gupta-family associate Salim Essa owns a 60% stake in Trillian, whose executives allegedly had prior knowledge that the president was going to fire Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister in 2015.

A banker set to join the company at inception in 2015 was one of two individuals hurriedly appointed as advisers to Nene’s replacement, Des van Rooyen.

Three companies in the Trillian stable were named in the State of Capture report as having coughed up R235-million towards the Gupta family’s purchase of the Optimum Coal mine.

A legal challenge between Trillian’s chief executive Eric Wood and his former partners at Regiments Capital has revealed how Trillian allegedly illegally scored millions of rands in payments from Transnet.

The whistle-blower, a debt capital market expert who holds a master’s degree in finance, may not be named since a CCMA ruling in January.

Asked why the PPLAAF is picking up her case, Bourdon, in an emailed response, said it appeared that she had been “cornered by the rich and powerful” as a result of her disclosures.

“We need to show other whistle-blowers that, if your former boss tries to bleed you dry for doing the right thing, there are people out there who can help you.”

Bourdon said this case was also important because South Africa was an influential country and, if her state capture allegations were true, it showed that decision-making at the highest level of state was being determined, in part, by private interests.

“That a minister of finance could be chosen by a few business people and then be shadowed by a particular business consultancy or two … this is not a small thing.”

Her former employers dispute that she is a whistle-blower and have labelled her actions as those of a vindictive former employee seeking revenge.

Said Bourdon: “If you stumbled upon secrets that showed people in top positions breaking the law, subverting democracy, plundering the public purse, then, for me, you are a whistle-blower and we will work within the laws of your country to protect you.

“Snowden spoke up because he did not expect his government to spy on everyone.