The stars of the Premier League

The curtain has come down on another enthralling Premier League campaign, leaving all of us solemnly contemplating what we’re going to do with our lives for the next three-odd months.

This week, we look at shining lights of the year: those who have walked off with their head held high and who will have an extra piña colada on the beach this summer break.

Chelsea’s surprise vanguard

Considering the Blues lifted a big, shiny trophy last weekend, it goes without saying that they’re the big winners of the season.