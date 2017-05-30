Unfinished business: Spy tapes, Nkandla still hang over Zuma’s head
NEWS ANALYSIS
President Jacob Zuma lived to see another day on the weekend, but his troubles go beyond his own party – not least of which is a number of court cases that he is embroiled in.
Zuma’s most immediate legal headache is the Democratic Alliance’s case challenging the rationality of his recent Cabinet reshuffle, in which he fired finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas.
Though hastily rescheduled on Monday, the high court in Pretoria is due this week to hear arguments on whether Zuma can be compelled to hand over documents relating to the decision, including a fabled “intelligence report”. Zuma told alliance partners labour federation Cosatu and the South African Communist Party that the report, alleging a conspiracy between Gordhan and foreign bankers, was central to his decision.
The intelligence services have disclaimed any knowledge of the report, which makes it at best informal, and at worst illegal under rules that reserve the right to spy for the state.
