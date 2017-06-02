Thanda sale attracts ire

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) meets in Johannesburg this weekend to discuss the sale of Thanda Royal Zulu to AmaZulu for a reported fee of between R60‑million and R100‑million.

The City of uMhlathuze has condemned the transaction and asked the South African Football Association (Safa) to intervene.

The council says it has invested in the club for years as the main sponsor. Now it feels betrayed by the decision of chairperson Pierre Delvaux to sell just after attaining promotion.

“This is daylight robbery and betrayal of the highest order,” charged uMhlathuze mayor Mdu Mhlongo, saying it would deprive young locals of seeing premier league football on their doorstep.

“The people of uMhlathuze … invested their hearts when the club was struggling and supported it with all they had until the glory days.