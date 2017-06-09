Mogale City's secret ballot spat is Parliament in reverse

Axed Mogale City mayor Michael Holenstein has claimed the ANC bribed council members to support a motion against him.

Holenstein, a Democratic Alliance member, was removed as mayor after a motion of no confidence against him was conducted by secret ballot. The motion was passed with a majority of one single vote.

The DA, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and the Freedom Front Plus (FF+) were all opposed to the motion being conducted by secret ballot.

At national level, all three parties have been calling for a secret ballot for the proposed motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma.

The three opposition parties support the United Democratic Movement’s application to the Constitutional Court seeking an order that the Constitution would allow a secret ballot on the motion.