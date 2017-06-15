City of Jo'burg in housing quandary
The City of Johannesburg will not be able to meet the Constitutional Court’s requirement to provide alternative accommodation to people evicted from illegally occupied buildings, because it simply does not have enough space.
“At the moment, we don’t have the capacity to accommodate people who would still be evicted,” Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba told the Mail & Guardian this week.
The Socioeconomic Rights Institute (Seri) confirmed this, saying its research has found that all the available sites for alternative accommodation are currently full.
The City of Johannesburg, along with every municipality in South Africa, is facing a formidable task: a judgment by the Constitutional Court last week means that local government will feel increasing pressure to provide alternative temporary accommodation for evictees who would otherwise be homeless.
The judgment has been hailed as a seminal victory for housing rights by groups such as Seri. If municipalities fail to provide temporary alternative accommodation to people who need it, then judges will be unable to grant an eviction order.
The city has not yet quantified the number of people who currently illegally occupy buildings in the inner city or on private land or in factories in industrial areas.
But Seri does not believe it will be impossible – in the long term – to find alternative accommodation for everyone if proper planning is done.
“It’s possible, but it depends on whether municipalities plan.
