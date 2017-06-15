National

New Fica signed in nick of time

Lisa Steyn

Malusi Gigaba (m) has finally signed the Fica. (David Harrison)

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has signed and gazetted the Financial Intelligence Centre Amendment Act (Fica) just in the nick of time.

The commencement of the Act means South Africa has likely avoided being deemed noncompliant with the international standards of the global financial crime monitor, the Financial Action Task Force, which would have had severe implications for the banking sector.

Treasury officials will meet the task force next week to report on progress in strengthening the prevention and punishment of financial crimes.

Delays in signing the amendments into law had caused anxiety in the banking sector, civil society and political opposition parties. Nongovernmental organisation Corruption Watch last week wrote to Gigaba requesting an indication of when the Act would be signed.

