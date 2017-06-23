Amajita set to fill seniors’ boots

South Africa’s U-20 squad might have failed to get out of their group at the Fifa World Cup finals in South Korea last month, but national coach Stuart Baxter believes the core of that group must be encouraged to fulfil their potential at international level.

Baxter announced this week that the South African team to participate in the Cosafa Cup tournament that gets underway near Rustenburg on Sunday would be composed mainly of members of the Amajita squad.

South Africa will only get involved at the quarterfinal stage, but invited guests Tanzania get the ball rolling with an opening fixture against Malawi, and Mauritius follow up against Angola in a double-header at Moruleng Stadium.

The winner of this mini league will face Bafana Bafana on July 2.

“Cosafa will be another step in the development of the U-20 World Cup team that will form the backbone of our next Olympic squad,” said Baxter, the man who has injected a breath of fresh air into the national set-up.

“We will obviously try to strengthen the boys with whatever interesting older players that are available,” added Baxter, who could be looking to include experienced campaigners (despite being aged 20 and younger) such as Rivaldo Coetzee, Reeve Frosler and Fagrie Lakay.

“The African Nations Championship [where Bafana Bafana’s opening qualifying fixture is against Botswana in Francistown on July 15] is purely about home-based players but will also be under the development banner,” Baxter added.

It would not be the first time that South Africa fields a junior team in the senior Cosafa tournament. Last year, the country’s U-23 squad was fielded and won the tournament shortly before heading to Brazil to take part in the Olympic Games.

“People talk a lot about blooding youngsters, giving youngsters a chance,” Baxter told Kick Of f magazine.

“Let’s say, when I was at Chiefs, Lorenzo Gordinho was in the same situation as Teboho Mokoena.