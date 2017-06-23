Amajita set to fill seniors’ boots
South Africa’s U-20 squad might have failed to get out of their group at the Fifa World Cup finals in South Korea last month, but national coach Stuart Baxter believes the core of that group must be encouraged to fulfil their potential at international level.
Baxter announced this week that the South African team to participate in the Cosafa Cup tournament that gets underway near Rustenburg on Sunday would be composed mainly of members of the Amajita squad.
South Africa will only get involved at the quarterfinal stage, but invited guests Tanzania get the ball rolling with an opening fixture against Malawi, and Mauritius follow up against Angola in a double-header at Moruleng Stadium.
The winner of this mini league will face Bafana Bafana on July 2.
“Cosafa will be another step in the development of the U-20 World Cup team that will form the backbone of our next Olympic squad,” said Baxter, the man who has injected a breath of fresh air into the national set-up.
“We will obviously try to strengthen the boys with whatever interesting older players that are available,” added Baxter, who could be looking to include experienced campaigners (despite being aged 20 and younger) such as Rivaldo Coetzee, Reeve Frosler and Fagrie Lakay.
“The African Nations Championship [where Bafana Bafana’s opening qualifying fixture is against Botswana in Francistown on July 15] is purely about home-based players but will also be under the development banner,” Baxter added.
It would not be the first time that South Africa fields a junior team in the senior Cosafa tournament. Last year, the country’s U-23 squad was fielded and won the tournament shortly before heading to Brazil to take part in the Olympic Games.
“People talk a lot about blooding youngsters, giving youngsters a chance,” Baxter told Kick Of f magazine.
“Let’s say, when I was at Chiefs, Lorenzo Gordinho was in the same situation as Teboho Mokoena.
This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.
Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.
Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.
- Subscribers have full access to everything on the site as soon as it’s published, including premium embargoed content. If you are already a print (newspaper) subscriber, you qualify for a free digital subscription – email [email protected] to activate it. Otherwise you can subscribe here.
- Non-subscribers get full access to free content as soon as its published, plus all premium embargoed content published during the previous week every Monday.
Why can’t I read this article?
This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.
How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into:
How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.
How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.