Metro probes official in tender
Ekurhuleni municipality’s head of transport and planning, Lusanda Madikizela, is the subject of an internal investigation after it was claimed that she participated illegally in two bid committees for an R88-million transport contract.
Madikizela was part of the committee that evaluated the bid of a company in which her friends are directors.
More than a month later the recommended bidder is yet to be appointed, because the investigation has delayed the process.
Initially, Madikizela was also part of the bid adjudication committee’s (BAC) panel, although she later recused herself from it.
Ekurhuleni spokesperson Themba Gadebe confirmed the probe but said he was unable to comment further as the matter was still under investigation
Sources familiar with the developments — and who asked not be identified for fear of reprisals — said the investigation was launched after Madikizela’s recusal.
This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.
Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.
Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.
- Subscribers have full access to everything on the site as soon as it’s published, including premium embargoed content. If you are already a print (newspaper) subscriber, you qualify for a free digital subscription – email [email protected] to activate it. Otherwise you can subscribe here.
- Non-subscribers get full access to free content as soon as its published, plus all premium embargoed content published during the previous week every Monday.
Why can’t I read this article?
This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.
How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into:
How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.
How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.