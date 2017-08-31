Metro probes official in tender

Ekurhuleni municipality’s head of transport and planning, Lusanda Madikizela, is the subject of an internal investigation after it was claimed that she participated illegally in two bid committees for an R88-million transport contract.

Madikizela was part of the committee that evaluated the bid of a company in which her friends are directors.

More than a month later the recommended bidder is yet to be appointed, because the investigation has delayed the process.

Initially, Madikizela was also part of the bid adjudication committee’s (BAC) panel, although she later recused herself from it.

Ekurhuleni spokesperson Themba Gadebe confirmed the probe but said he was unable to comment further as the matter was still under investigation

Sources familiar with the developments — and who asked not be identified for fear of reprisals — said the investigation was launched after Madikizela’s recusal.