ANC presidential race wide open

News analysis

Official branch nominations for leadership positions in the ANC open on Friday, with Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa expected to emerge as the favourites.

Unlike previous years, ANC branches will send nominations for leadership positions directly to Luthuli House in a bid to eliminate manipulation by regional and provincial leaders, as has been the case in previous years.

With reports of fraud on the increase leading up to the elective conference in December, the party has launched an investigation into allegations of membership fraud and gatekeeping in its branches — which has resulted in legal action in KwaZulu-Natal, where more than 40 branches are challenging the legitimacy of the party’s 2015 provincial conference.