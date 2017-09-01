Patosi lives up to his #10 jersey

THE REAL MAKOYA

Ayanda Patosi gave a glimpse of why he has been handed the Cape Town City number 10 jersey when his solitary goal gave the Citizens an advantage over Bidvest Wits in the MTN8 Cup competition.

Brazil has Neymar Junior, Argentina boasted about Maradona, South Africa produced the late Shoes Moshoeu and Nigeria prides itself as the home of the inimitable Jay-Jay Okocha, all of them known by their distinctive number 10 jersey.

Not that Patosi has reached their level, but the number 10 jersey is reserved for special players with singular talents and he is already showing signs that, if he continues on this trajectory, he could develop into a very special player.

This week’s Real Makoya received a flicked header from Sibusiso Masina in a crowded Bidvest Wits area, but displayed all the hallmarks of a goal poacher as he calmly slotted the ball past the otherwise reliable Moeneeb Josephs.

South Africans have seen very little of Patosi, who was shipped to Belgium when he was 17 years old. When he was selected for Bafana Bafana, his potential seemed to be bubbling under the surface.

But under coach Benni McCarthy, the Khayelitsha-born player seems to have come out of his shell and the continued benching of Lebogang Manyama has resulted in Patosi being handed the responsibility of making the team play.

Against Platinum Stars in a 3-1 triumph, Patosi snatched a brilliant individual goal as he waltzed past a defender, rode a tackle and then cheekily placed the ball beyond the groping fingers of a desperate goalkeeper.

“You can see he is an exceptionally talented boy, blessed with massive potential,” said McCarthy.

“He does certain things that simply blow your mind and I also try to teach him certain aspects of the game, which I hope will complement his natural abilities.”

The 24-year-old has not yet painted the country blue, but over the past four weeks he has already made it clear that there is no doubt he is going to be one of the highlights of a season that is already promising so much.