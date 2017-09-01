Somali spaza shop owners take up arms

On Tuesday, teenager Ismail “Sakin” Ali became the 21st Somali to be killed in the city of Cape Town’s townships in 40 days. But hardly anyone seems to have noticed as the murders have become routine and arrests few and far between.

This is according to the Somali Community Board of South Africa, a civic group that has monitored attacks on the country’s foreign nationals for five years.

“This is normal — every second day of late, we are experiencing multiple deaths in a single night,” claimed Amir Sheikh, the board’s chairperson, this week.

The sun was about to set when two men walked into Ali’s one-roomed spaza shop in Site C in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, and started spraying bullets towards the teenagers behind the counter.