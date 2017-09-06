'You can't be loved by everyone' - Kunene on Twitter criticism of shooting

Kenny Kunene has brushed off criticism on social media over the alleged hit against him.

“Maybe they wanted me to die, but whatever people are saying, you can’t be loved by everyone. It is by the grace of God that I am alive today,” Kunene told News24 on Wednesday morning.

Kunene was shot at in Waverley, in Johannesburg, at around 20:00 on Tuesday evening.

Kunene said he was travelling in a black BMW 125i with a woman when they were approached by a group of about four men driving a white Lexus SUV.

According to Kunene, the group got out of the Lexus, stopped in front of his car and opened fire on him.

He said he then drove into a gated community and the men fled down the M1 South.

He said the car was hit by five bullets.

Some reports suggest 21 shots were fired in the incident.

Twitter users mocked the shooting, and called into question Kunene’s version of the incident.

Kunene said he was waiting for the forensic expert to brief him on the incident.

“I am doing better than yesterday. The woman that I was driving with is also doing fine.”

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said they had found a number of cartridges at the scene of the incident.

Peters said the white Lexus would form part of the investigations. – News24