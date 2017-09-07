It’s NUM vs NUM as leadership scuffle hits branches

A battle between the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) president Piet Matosa and his general secretary David Sipunzi has manifested in violent confrontations between their supporters at branch level in the North West.

Metalworkers union Numsa has emerged as the only winner, as angry NUM members defect.

On Sunday, two NUM members were injured in a fight between the Moab Khotsong mine branch leadership and some of its members, who preferred another candidate.