Kenyatta’s rash remarks may cost him

When he took the unprecedented step of nullifying Kenya’s August 8 election, Chief Justice David Maraga found himself in the crosshairs of an angry president.

Although this landmark ruling was widely hailed as a first for Africa and a major win for democracy, President Uhuru Kenyatta did not bother to hide his irritation. Kenyatta, who thought he had already secured his second term in office after winning the invalidated poll, was not pleased with the chief justice’s decision.

“I will teach them a lesson once the fresh presidential elections are over.