Kenyatta’s rash remarks may cost him

Njeri Kimani in Nakuru

Revoked: Judges of Kenya’s Supreme Court ruled that Kenya’s presidential election last month was marred by irregularities and its results were unverifiable (Baz Ratner, Reuters)

When he took the unprecedented step of nullifying Kenya’s August  8 election, Chief Justice David Maraga found himself in the crosshairs of an angry president.

Although this landmark ruling was widely hailed as a first for Africa and a major win for democracy, President Uhuru Kenyatta did not bother to hide his irritation. Kenyatta, who thought he had already secured his second term in office after winning the invalidated poll, was not pleased with the chief justice’s decision.

“I will teach them a lesson once the fresh presidential elections are over.

Uhuru KenyattaRaila OdingaNational Super Alliance (NASA)Jubilee PartyIndependent Elections and Boundaries Commission (IEBC)

