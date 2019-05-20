LIVESTREAM: Zuma application for stay of prosecution in graft case

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
M&G Online reporter
20 May 2019 10:37
Former president Jacob Zuma’s numerous court appearances have been characterised by gatherings of supporters demonstrating outside the courts. (Rogan Ward/Reuters)
Former President Jacob Zuma and his co-accused the French Arms company Thales are in the Pietermaritzburg high court today in a bid to have cases against them quashed. The hearing is set down for four days.
Watch the proceeding below:
