LIVESTREAM: Zuma application for stay of prosecution in graft case

M&G Online reporter

Former president Jacob Zuma’s numerous court appearances have been characterised by gatherings of supporters demonstrating outside the courts. (Rogan Ward/Reuters)

Former President Jacob Zuma and his co-accused the French Arms company Thales are in the Pietermaritzburg high court today in a bid to have cases against them quashed. The hearing is set down for four days.

Watch the proceeding below:

.
