Mabuza swearing-in postponed to address allegations before integrity commission

ANC deputy president David Mabuza will not be sworn in as a member of Parliament on Wednesday.

Mabuza has asked for the swearing-in to be postponed so that he can address the allegations against him by the party’s integrity committee.

“The National Officials of the African National Congress (ANC) have received and agreed to a request by the ANC Deputy President, Comrade David Mabuza, to postpone his swearing in as a member of Parliament,” said a statement signed off by President Cyril Ramaphosa, issued by the ANC.

“The Deputy President made the request in light of a report by the ANC Integrity Commission in which he is alleged to have prejudiced the integrity of the ANC and brought the organisation into disrepute.”

He would like to address the integrity commission on these allegations but has also decided to follow his conscience and postpone his swearing in.

It is unclear when Mabuza will be meeting the integrity commission or when his swearing in has been postponed to.

“The Deputy President believes that the ANC as a governing party should advance the electoral mandate in an environment of public trust.”

The party commended Mabuza for his stance. Ramaphosa said he personally applauded Mabuza for his resolve in putting the ANC first.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details emerge.