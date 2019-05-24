Avoid the silent killer

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Ellapen Rapiti
24 May 2019 00:00
(John McCann/M&G)
High blood pressure is described as a silent killer by the medical profession because the disease can exist without showing a single symptom for a very long time. The only time people are made aware of their hypertension is when they have a stroke or heart attack, by which time, it is too late to do anything to save the patient, or when a doctor picks it up during an examination.
If blood pressure is not regularly monitored and controlled with proper medication, it can result in severe irreversible complications such as heart attack, stroke and kidney failure.
The ideal blood pressure is 120/80.
