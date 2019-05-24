Four mowed down as KZN killing spree rages

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Paddy Harper
24 May 2019 00:00
Enough: Protesters may be making their despair known, but politically motivated murders have anything but slowed in the province, prompting the ANC to call for a task team to stop the killings. (Mlungisi Mbele)
Four people, two of them police officers, have been killed in a new wave of attacks related to ANC leaders in KwaZulu-Natal, barely a week after the murder of a witness in another high-profile political murder case in the province.
The killings have sparked a call from the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal to the interministerial task team probing political assassinations, which has had some success in cracking cases, to gear up its operations and prevent further carnage.
On Monday night, two Durban metro police officers, Sergeant Fanifami Dladla and Constable Sonto Mhlanga, were shot dead while guarding the house of eThekwini ward 52 councillor Boxer Zulu at Bhambayi, near Phoenix, north of Durban. The officers’ weapons were stolen in the attack, carried out by three men who fled the scene.
Zulu, who had reportedly been receiving death threats, had been granted 24-hour protection by the city.
