Unions want bold strides for teachers

Bongekile Macupe

Never mind a strike: Teachers’ union Sadtu said it was prepared to take the government to court over the issue of infrastructure such as toilets at schools, calling it an issue of dignity. (David Harrison)

Teacher unions want whoever is going to be appointed as minister of basic education to urgently deal with the problems of school infrastructure, which they say has crushed the dignity of their members.

The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) has even threatened to take the new minister to court if that person does not address the problem.

Speaking to the Mail & Guardian this week — in anticipation of a new Cabinet to be announced after the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday — the three biggest teacher unions said that, although they appreciated the work done by Angie Motshekga in her 10 years in the post, they believe it is time to bring in someone with fresh ideas to deal with the many problems in the sector. Sadtu, the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) and the National Teachers Union (Natu) agreed that the prime concern was the poor facilities in schools.

Sadtu general secretary Mugwena Maluleke said that whoever is appointed has to restore the dignity of teachers by addressing inadequate infrastructure.

He said the union has been “too nice” while its members have been humiliated and now it is ready to fight.

“This is a dignity issue.

