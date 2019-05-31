Cyril, Emery have tricky kickoffs

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Paddy Harper
31 May 2019 00:00
Cyril Ramaphosa can feel for Unai Emery (right), who was limited by a costly Mesut Özil. (Joe Giddens/PA Images/Getty Images)
Thursday.
I could be doing with a bit of a lie-in, given President Cyril Ramaphosa’s somewhat delayed announcement of his Cabinet and Arsenal’s late night capitulation to Chelsea in the Europa League final, but, as usual, I’m up way before the sun.
The president didn’t do the Midnight Shuffle his predecessor, Jacob Zuma, loved so much, but he certainly kept the nation waiting while he tweaked his squad ahead of going public with it.
I’m saddened. Another season of Thursday Night Football lies ahead, a poor second to the more glamorous — and lucrative — Tuesday and Wednesday night games of the Europa Champions League.
This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.
Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.
Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.
Why can’t I read this article?This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.
How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into:
How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.
How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.
Create Account | Lost Your Password?