Merged ministries a mixed bag

Lynley Donnelly
31 May 2019 00:00
Welcome back: President Cyril Ramaphosa (left) appointed Tito Mboweni as finance minister in October and returned him to the same position on Wednesday night. (Esa Alexander/Sowetan/Gallo Images)
Tito Mboweni’s return to the finance ministry and the retention of Pravin Gordhan as public enterprises minister, despite what is seen in some quarters as a politically motivated attack on him by the public protector, has pleased business analysts for the continuity this brings to these portfolios.
These two appointments were particularly important, given the need to provide stability in ongoing talks around the reform of power utility Eskom and bailout discussions for the parastatal, Intellidex’s head of capital markets research Peter Attard Montalto said in a note.
But analysts were less pleased with other aspects of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new, leaner Cabinet, in particular in the water and energy sectors.
The decision to merge portfolios in the economics cluster, such as the departments of mineral resources and energy, received a mixed response.
Although the mining industry has welcomed the return of Gwede Mantashe to the mineral resources portfolio, the decision to merge it with energy has sparked unease.
This is “a problematic move”, said Attard Montalto, because it will create conflicts of interest as well as stretch the minister “given the complexity of both areas and the issues of Eskom and energy market reform”.
The energy department had oversight of key policy instruments such as the country’s integrated resource plan, which maps out the future energy landscape — crucially the extent to which South Africa begins reducing reliance on carbon-intensive coal-fired electricity. Even though it falls under the public enterprises ministry, Eskom’s business model is at the mercy of a profound change in the energy landscape as customers move towards cheaper renewable energy technologies — something energy policy makers cannot afford to ignore.
Mantashe’s appointment is problematic, argued Attard Montalto, because he is seen to be pro-coal and also pro-Eskom as a developmental state entity.
