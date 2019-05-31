UK and the ‘Axis of Avoidance’ tax the world’s patience

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Kevin Davie
31 May 2019 00:00
Bermuda is one of the 10 countries responsible for more than half of the world’s corporate tax avoidance risks
Think tax havens and you could be forgiven for thinking of idyllic island somewhere hot with palm trees.
But a new report out this week lays bare the real political muscle overseeing the vast financial flows to these destinations. The report, by the Tax Justice Network (TJN), finds 40% of today’s cross-border direct investments reported by the International Monetary Fund — $18-trillion in value — are being booked in just 10 countries that offer corporate tax rates of 3% or less.
The TJN report shows that if you are thinking islands, you would not be wrong because the three leading destinations for hot corporate money are the British Virgin Islands, Bermuda and the Cayman Islands.
All three are British territories.
