LISTEN: Understanding the state of SAA

Vuyani Jarana resigned from his position as CEO at SAA. (Elizabeth Sejake/Gallo)

Mail & Guardian investigative journalist Sabelo Skiti spoke to Radio 702 host Eusebius McKaiser about the current state of affairs at SAA. Vuyani Jarana, the chief executive of the airline resigned at the weekend citing poor shareholder support as a contributing factor towards his exit.

