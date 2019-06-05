Sport

Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit dropped — report

Agency

The filing did not say whether Kathryn Mayorga, had reached a settlement with Ronaldo. (Getty Images)

The filing did not say whether Kathryn Mayorga, had reached a settlement with Ronaldo. (Getty Images)

The rape lawsuit against Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has been dropped, according to a report from Bloomberg on Wednesday.

A notice of voluntary dismissal was filed last month in Nevada state court in Las Vegas.

The filing did not say whether the accuser, American woman Kathryn Mayorga, had reached a settlement with Ronaldo.

Mayorga filed a complaint in September last year alleging she was sexually assaulted by Ronaldo in 2009 in a Las Vegas hotel.

Ronaldo, 34, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid player, strongly denied the accusations.

Mayorga said last year that while she had agreed to a finanical settlement with Ronaldo shortly after the alleged incident, her emotional trauma at the time did not allow her to participate in the mediation process.

Following her renewed accusations, Las Vegas police re-opened an investigation.

Ronaldo is one of the biggest stars of world football and is a five-time winner of the Ballon d’Or award for the world’s best player.

© Agence France-Presse

.
Cristiano RonaldoKathryn Mayorga

Client Media Releases

ContinuitySA
Cyber resilience requires multi-layered approach to be effective
Cloud Essentials
Advanced threat protection: Office 365 vs Mimecast, Proofpoint, Forcepoint
Barloworld Logistics
Keeping it fresh between farm and fork
Corporate Traveller
Corporate Traveller introduces Sam:]
MiX Telematics
Technology lends a helping hand to special needs schools
Cyber resilience requires multi-layered approach to be effective
Advanced threat protection: Office 365 vs Mimecast, Proofpoint, Forcepoint
Keeping it fresh between farm and fork
Corporate Traveller introduces Sam:]
Technology lends a helping hand to special needs schools
Want to publish your media releases here?