Mkhwebane has done it again

Thanduxolo Jika
14 Jun 2019 00:00
Free pass: Money was allegedly paid into the account of Nompumelelo Ntuli, one of Jacob Zuma’s wives, by Zuma benefactor Mabheleni Ntuli, after he was paid by Carol Bouwer Productions. Photo: Yunus Mohamed/ Foto24/Gallo
The public protector has given everyone who scored from a dodgy R39-million Nelson Mandela memorial service a pass. Instead, Busisiwe Mkhwebane has found that the director general who approved the irregular payments should be held solely accountable.
Of the R39-million awarded to Carol Bouwer Productions for the event, R18-million went to controversial Durban businessperson and former president Jacob Zuma’s benefactor, Mabheleni Ntuli, who then paid some of that money into the bank account of one of Zuma’s wives, Nompumelelo “MaNtuli” Ntuli-Zuma.
