SAA recovery plan loses direction

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Sabelo Skiti
14 Jun 2019 00:00
Crashed: SAA board chair JB Magwaza (left) received a letter of complaint from former SAA group chief executive Vuyani Jarana saying trust had frayed with three board members, including Martin Kingston. (Paul Botes/M&G)
Instability and clashes right at the top of SAA seem to be pulling the troubled airline further off course. This is despite its board assuring anyone who will listen that its long-term turnaround strategy is on track.
In his May 30 resignation letter former group chief executive Vuyani Jarana said he was no longer comfortable that the plan,which was set to be fully implemented and lead SAA to profitability by 2021,was still achievable.
This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.
Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.
Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.
Why can’t I read this article?This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.
How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into:
How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.
How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.
Create Account | Lost Your Password?