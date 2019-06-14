PP agrees to Cyril questioning Bosasa boss Gavin Watson

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Franny Rabkin
14 Jun 2019 00:00
Under pressure: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says the high court was wrong to infer bad faith on her part. (Madelene Cronjé)
The public protector has agreed to allow President Cyril Ramaphosa to question Bosasa boss Gavin Watson about his donation to the CR17 presidential campaign.
The R500 000 donation is the subject of an investigation by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who this week confirmed that she had sent Ramaphosa a notice under section 7(9) of the Public Protector Act indicating that she has taken a preliminary view that he is implicated. The Sunday Independent reported that in her notice Mkhwebane suggested that Ramaphosa had misled Parliament in the way he answered a question by Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane.
The Mail & Guardian has learned that Ramaphosa has sent a list of questions for Watson to the public protector.
