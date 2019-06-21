Capture leaves SA’s talent in tatters

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Sabelo Skiti
21 Jun 2019 00:00
Fright and flight: Jacob Zuma with Dudu Myeni when he was president and she was chairperson of SAA. It has been said that she used her friendship with him to intimidate her employees (Kevin Sutherland/Sunday Times/Gallo Images)
With years worth of experience reporting on state-owned entities, Mail & Guardian investigative reporter Sabelo Skiti draws back the curtains for a look at SAA, Dudu Myeni and the ruins left behind
Number 40 3rd Avenue is an unassuming house in the blue-collar neighbourhood of Nigel, a semi-industrial town on the outskirts of the East Rand.
Back in 2015, one room on this property, which had been converted into offices for attorneys, was occupied by Sunday Rambao, a director of Seacrest Investments, a company that hoped to lend the ailing SAA the R15-billion it needed to consolidate its debt.
Seacrest is one of three such chancers whose names have dominated Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s commission of inquiry into state capture over the past two weeks.
The others are Free State Development Corporation (FDC) and BNP Capital.
So far, two former SAA employees and two consultant financiers have revealed behind-the-scenes scheming and flouting of corporate governance that goes to the heart of the malfeasance affecting SAA and other state-owned entities.
Reflecting now, it does seem unbelievable that Rambao, a charismatic person who sported a shiny chiskop, wore a suit that was one size too big for him and worked out of this office without so much as a secretary, could have had access to that kind of money.
Even more incredible is that his company’s proposal made it all the way through numerous SAA checks and was entertained by the airline’s board before being discarded after Seacrest refused to provide proof of the funds it intended to loan the airline.
Its fellow contenders would raise similar questions.
At a meeting on December 3 2015 SAA’s board resolved that the virtually unknown FDC, a state-owned agency that exists only to assist small-, medium- and microenterprises in that province, would be the entity to lend them the funds.
Whereas Seacrest had gone through internal teams at SAA to the point of agreeing on a term sheet, the FDC’s unsolicited offer to provide the finance came in the form of a one-page letter sent by its chief financial officer, Shepherd Moyo, to Phumeza Nhantsi, who was interim chief financial officer at SAA.
Accountant Nhantsi, just four days into her first senior job at a corporate, forwarded it to her then chief executive, Musa Zwane. And, just like that, the proposal made it on to the SAA board’s agenda.
The real surprise is that the board, which at the time comprised three non-executive directors and was chaired by Dudu Myeni, not only entertained the letter but resolved and instructed Nhantsi and Zwane to push to make the deal happen.
And, as revealed by former SAA treasurer Cynthia Stimpel, who kicked off the focus on SAA at the Zondo commission last week, the two did just that.
