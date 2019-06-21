Fraudster named in SA’s oil deal

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Athandiwe Saba
21 Jun 2019 00:00
Slick: Fraudster Njock Ajuk Eyong, aka NJ Ayuk, the chief executive of a firm that brokers deals in the energy sector in Africa, is tied to the oil deal South Africa signed with South Sudan. Photo: Centurion Law Group
Money laundering, impersonation of a United States congressman and fraud — these are some of the allegations against a top lawyer who was chosen to be part of the multibillion-rand South Sudan oil deal South Africa signed earlier this year.
Despite committing the country to a long-term R14.5-billion deal to exploit oil resources in South Sudan, it has been shrouded in mystery. The Sunday Times reported in March that then energy minister Jeff Radebe had jetted to South Sudan to sign the deal, and that the state had already spent R20-million pursuing it.
The Mail & Guardian can now reveal that Njock Ajuk Eyong, also named as NJ Ayuk and Njoy Ayuk Eyong, is one of the people who was part of the deal.
