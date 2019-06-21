Ramaphosa faces formidable odds

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Natasha Marrian
21 Jun 2019 00:00
Tight margins: President Cyril Ramaphosa has delivered on many of the promises he made in previous State of the Nation speeches, but he faces stiff opposition from within his own party. (Yeshiel Panchia/AFP)
The president has delivered his State of the Nation address, promising more of his ‘New Dawn’. But his work is being consistently undermined by an ANC with possibly three factions at war with each other, writes Natasha Marrian
President Cyril Ramaphosa rose to deliver his inaugural State of the Nation Address in the sixth administration on Thursday with a target on his back.
This is clear, given the constant tug-of-war he faces in making key decisions, such as who gets to be in the Cabinet, as the remnants of the faction aligned to former president Jacob Zuma battle to reclaim ground lost to them at the ANC’s Nasrec conference in 2017.
It was never going to be easy terrain to navigate — it’s muddy and toxic, with ANC veterans going as far as describing this pushback from the corruption and state capture grouping as a “counter-revolution”.
Veterans Wally Serote, Snuki Zikalala, Aziz Pahad, Thami Ntenteni and Fazel Randera penned a discussion document — the first in a series — in which they illustrate how the capture of the South African Revenue Service (Sars) by former commissioner Tom Moyane is an example of “counter-revolution”, where there are forces “conspiring to defeat the democratic revolution which emerged victorious in 1994”.
The constant threat of his “removal by the ANC’s national general council” has been muttered since Ramaphosa’s election at Nasrec.
