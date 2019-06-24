Code 300: a game changer for the missing middle

Ikusasa Student Financial Aid Programme The Ikusasa Student Financial Aid Programme (ISFAP) was established in 2016 to develop a sustainable funding model for the higher education costs of South Africa’s missing middle students. The programme aims to fast track South Africa’s skills production for the 21st century by funding the higher education costs of students studying towards a career in scarce skills that have been identified as critical to South Africa’s economic development. Read more from Ikusasa Student Financial Aid Programme