ANC, IFP eyeing Jo’burg takeover

Natasha Marrian
28 Jun 2019 00:00
Battle lines: The Inkatha Freedom Party could bolster the ANC’s chances of taking back the City of Johannesburg from the DA coalition. (AFP)
The ANC, with an eye on municipalities in Gauteng, is cosying up to the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), a move that won’t easily shift power but will open up a world of possibilities ahead of the 2021 local government elections.
Key battlegrounds, both in and between political parties, will shape the country’s councils and legislatures.
After the May 8 general elections, the IFP was handed the chairship of the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) in Parliament. The party was also selected to chair the oversight committee on the premier and the legislature in Gauteng.
The party’s chairperson in Gauteng, Bonginkosi Dlamini, this week said there was a “big possibility” that power will shift in the City of Johannesburg, where the IFP is a partner in the Democratic Alliance-led government, although it is not a signatory of the formal coalition agreement.
He described the relationship as “unhealthy and unhappy” and said there were discussions in the IFP over whether it should continue.
The firing of the IFP’s member of the mayoral council for housing last year marked the genesis of this unhappy relationship.
Dlamini cites the “behind-the-scenes control” by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) over Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba as another deep concern.
This concern is also at the heart of the resignation of DA councillor Werner Smit in April, set to culminate in a key by-election in Ward 109 (northeast Johannesburg, abutting Sandton and Alexandra) on July 24.
Dlamini said the IFP accepted the chairship of the committee in the Gauteng provincial legislature because it “placed us at the centre”.
