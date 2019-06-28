National

‘Drugs are the tools for the youth to self-destruct’

M&G Data Desk

Mean streets: Children are neglected when their parent spends days in a lolly lounge getting high. It’s not only youngsters who are harmed; parents become afraid of their addicted offspring, who become violent. (Hiram Alejandro Duràn)

The numbers are stark: there has been a 10.5% increase in drug-related crimes over the past two years; the Hawks close down more than one illicit drug laboratory every week; and drugs worth more than R2-billion have been confiscated at ports of entry over the past five years by the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

The figures come from the International Narcotics Control Strategy (INCS), Sars and the Hawks.

Behind these numbers are the people using the drugs and the people who have to live with them. In Eldorado Park, a southern suburb in Johannesburg, women sit in a park waiting for their sons to leave their homes, afraid of the abuse they will endure if they stay inside.

Cleaning up: Former drug addicts in Eldorado Park and the police are working together to fight substance abuse in the Jo’burg suburb (Hiram Alejandro Duràn)

Dereleen James, an activist against drugs in Eldorado Park, says the country is in the midst of an epidemic.

“Drugs are the silent killer of our communities and they have a huge impact on our economy, investors and local government.

